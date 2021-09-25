On Facebook

A Forum contributor says that concern for climate change consequences should spur daily actions to use fewer resources. Do you agree?

While one small country is trying its best to reduce its carbon footprint, big countries just don't care. So what's the point?

People just give up trying because one country's reduction may instead allow the others to increase their emissions.

Chris Yu

It takes the whole world to play their part, not some individuals only.

Peter Tan

Zero in (on) what can be done to have a big effect, then get the Government to implement it - such as a ban on plastic cutlery, plastic bags and so on.

Expecting individuals to do simple acts will not have any impact at all.

Allan Tan

Nothing that a single individual can do will have the slightest impact on climate change.

Countries and corporations can have an impact. But the individual impact on the environment is infinitesimal.

Umm Yusof