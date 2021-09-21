On Facebook

A Forum writer suggests putting a stop to door-to-door sales practices to minimise the spread of Covid-19. Do you agree?

I suggest putting a stop to door-to-door flyer (distribution). It's an environmentally unfriendly practice that causes a mess if not cleaned up.

Wei Min Liu

I don't open the door at all if I don't know the person and am not expecting something. If I need to open the door, I put on my mask, which is the best thing we can do to protect ourselves.

Sk Tan

I disagree with putting a stop to such practices. The salesman has a family to feed, too. If you don't like it, just say you're not interested and close the door. Don't deny others the chance to benefit from the product.

Daniel Sng

Put a stop to such practices because they're plain annoying, not just because of the pandemic. You see these practices happening in HDB flats but not in condos.

Jimmy Beany