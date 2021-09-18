On Facebook

A Forum contributor believes that children whose parents are in the alumni association should have priority for Primary 1 admission above those who have parents who used to study in the school. Do you agree?

There shouldn't be any priority admissions. All places should be balloted.

Mohamed Faris

If alumni love their alma mater so much, they are free to contribute to the school, whether monetarily or through volunteering. If they are doing it to "chope" a higher priority spot for their child's entry into the school, that sidetracks from the essence of such contributions. The entire alumni priority phase should just be scrapped.

Jason Tan

I agree, but how many parents actually actively invest time and effort helping in the alumni association?

Many just pay the member fee without participating in anything.

Darius Low

Primary school admissions' priority should be given only to those with siblings who are still studying in the school. We should get rid of the rest of the phases. Thereafter, priority should be given to pupils who have lived within 5km of the school for at least three years before registration.

Charissa Wang