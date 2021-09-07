On facebook

Legislation is nothing without enforcement. We still believe we can legislate problems away.
Me Tis
Everything has loopholes to be gamed by dishonest people. The authorities must constantly be alert and plug all the loopholes to maintain the true spirit of fairness for all.
MC Lee
The unions are not working to get a fair outcome for all parties.
Al Fong
Raise pay, and change to a six-hour work day and four shifts. (This means) more rest, more time to spend with families, increased productivity.
Derick Riyan
Why is it when your pay is higher than a certain amount, you can't claim OT pay?
Liam Keng
The companies feel that you are well compensated to do OT.
Eunice Ong
Is there a need for a clearer definition of overtime work?