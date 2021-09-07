On facebook

Legislation is nothing without enforcement. We still believe we can legislate problems away.

Me Tis

Everything has loopholes to be gamed by dishonest people. The authorities must constantly be alert and plug all the loopholes to maintain the true spirit of fairness for all.

MC Lee

The unions are not working to get a fair outcome for all parties.

Al Fong

Raise pay, and change to a six-hour work day and four shifts. (This means) more rest, more time to spend with families, increased productivity.

Derick Riyan

Why is it when your pay is higher than a certain amount, you can't claim OT pay?

Liam Keng

The companies feel that you are well compensated to do OT.

Eunice Ong

Is there a need for a clearer definition of overtime work?