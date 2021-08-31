On Facebook

A Forum writer believes that regulating home-based food businesses will stifle the spirit of enterprise. Do you agree?

Let the home-based businesses suggest how regulations may help them. It certainly will facilitate them if the people involved think so.

Alex Har

Regulations need not be stifling, (they only need) to be creative.

Margaret Chong

It's better than diarrhoea.

Mac Taghoier

Free enterprise should be encouraged across all industries, not just home businesses. There are too many restrictions for many things today.

Ah Ben

The hygiene course and home licensing are relatively easy to pass, if "homepreneurs" are keen.

If there's nothing to fear, just let the Singapore Food Agency conduct checks for any hygiene issues.

Jeff Leong