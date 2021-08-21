On Facebook

Should parents be given paid miscarriage leave?

That's a death in the family; why wouldn't it be at least compassionate leave?

Joslyn Gua

Miscarriage definitely requires time away to heal physically and mentally. If we allow paid maternity and compassionate leave, why not for miscarriages?

Yvonne Chua Kaiyin

There's no need to legislate everything. Just let your team know, or find another team.

Ja Ck

Some parents don't announce their pregnancy till week 12. So if it happens, they will just quietly take leave to heal. Not everyone wants HR to know.

Darlene Tan

Should counselling be part of the routine student experience in schools?

My personal experience as a school counsellor has shown that counselling will only be effective when one has not been "forced" into it, as some see it as a form of punishment. A more effective way is to use the peer supporter programme, which would eventually encourage the student to seek professional counselling.

Jonathan Toh

Yes, regular mental health checks just like regular dental health checks.

Mohammad Nizam Abdul Kadir

Counselling is not required; create more mental health awareness in students, and incorporate mental health knowledge into the health education syllabus.

Liaw Sze Keong