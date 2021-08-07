On Facebook

Do you think China's curbs on tuition should be looked at here?

Going after tuition doesn't address the root cause. Studying is stressful because the stakes are too high. The impact of school grades on our lives is too big.

Zheng Da Ang

Parents should be given a choice whether to let children go for tuition. Looking beyond the kiasu mentality, there may be many reasons why a child needs tutoring.

Liaw Sze Keong

Tuition should be curbed in Singapore. It is the main reason students here are stressed out. Parents' expectations grow when they spend on tuition fees. From A-, they expect the grade to go up to A+. This has ripple effects on competition in school.

Mohammad Ammar Azhar

It's a demand and supply issue. The education system here rewards grades, hence the demand for tuition to improve those grades.

If the system doesn't change, curbs on tuition will not work. Parents will just go around it to get what they want.

Ang Wenjie