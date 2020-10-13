On Facebook

Are guidelines on people not cleaning up after their dogs not strict enough?

Some owners engage dog walkers who walk two or three dogs at a time, and they don't care. The dogs pee and poo all over, even at void decks.

Pak Jenggot

I'm a dog owner and I always carry a bottle of water and kitchen towel with plastic bags to clean up after my dog. Why is it so difficult to do that?

Katherine Liam

Irresponsible pet owners should be summoned to do corrective work order, picking up the poo of other dogs.

Emma Krish

If they do their business onto a grass patch, it's natural fertiliser; good for the grass and plants.

Peter Tan

People not cleaning up after their dogs may be few and far between. Perhaps fines should be made heftier to deter those who fail to do so. Those who spot such incidents could use the OneService to report them.

Kevin Tan

I see many dog owners who get their maids to walk their dogs, and the maids will just walk off after the dogs poo.

Ho Weng Kok Mike

Whoever is with the dog at that time should be held liable and the owner too.

Ian James Tee

I have reported this matter to the National Environment Agency. And their reply is that they must catch these people in action. (Otherwise) they can't do anything even if there is photo evidence.

Farlin Ara