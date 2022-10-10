NTUC will defend fair protection for them

Older workers

I refer to the article, "Law to protect senior workers from dismissal due to age could be double-edged sword: Jessica Tan" (Oct 5).

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) fought hard to include this key protection for older workers under the Retirement and Re-employment Act - that no worker can be dismissed from work on account of age before the statutory retirement and re-employment ages.

The employability of all workers rests on fair and objective assessments of conduct, skills and performance. It behoves the management and tripartite partners to enable workers to continually upgrade their skills and do well at work.

On NTUC's part, we drive practical and substantive efforts such as company training committees and the smooth implementation of important improvements such as higher retirement and re-employment ages and enhanced Central Provident Fund contribution rates for older workers.

Through the ongoing Every Worker Matters Conversations, we also seek to deepen understanding and sharpen our advocacy of key interest areas like fairness at work and retirement adequacy for older workers.

We will resolutely defend fair protection for our older workers together with tripartite partners.

Heng Chee How

Deputy Secretary-General

National Trades Union Congress

