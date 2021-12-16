Officer did her bank proud

I was unable to perform any transaction using my UOB card at an ATM at Little India MRT station recently.

Though I keyed in the correct PIN and had enough funds in my account, I kept getting an error message.

I headed to the UOB branch in City Square Mall which opens till 6pm. I reached the branch at about 5.45pm and was lucky to be served by senior officer Nadhirah Mofe.

She instantly issued me with a new ATM card to replace the faulty one.

She waited while I performed my transactions using the new card at the ATM machine outside the branch.

I am grateful to Ms Nadhirah, who was attentive, friendly and communicated well while helping me.

UOB should be very proud to have an employee like Ms Nadhirah.

A. Thiyaga Raju