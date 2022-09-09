Your picture: Offerings

Don't leave paper and food remnants behind for someone else to clear

It is very encouraging to see more people adopting good social habits in densely populated Singapore (Alliance to push for responsible burning of joss paper, July 17).

But some things can be improved.

On Aug 27, the morning after the last day of the Hungry Ghost Festival, I chanced upon paper and food offerings left behind by residents in front of a Housing Board block (above).

I observed a cleaner spending 45 minutes sweeping, picking up and discarding the remnants.

There was also ash in the void deck that the cleaner had to sweep away.

I urge residents to be aware of the surroundings and not take cleanliness for granted and leave things for someone else to clean up.

Andrew Soo

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 09, 2022, with the headline Don't leave paper and food remnants behind for someone else to clear.

