Joint task force among initiatives to support offenders, at-risk youth

We refer to the letter, "Look into root causes of minority over-representation in prison" (July 7), by Mr Mohamad Farid Harunal Rashid. He suggested that disparities in social outcomes should have their root causes "deeply dissected".

We agree with Mr Farid on this point.

This is a complex issue, and may often involve a confluence of factors including an individual's early childhood experiences, external influences from family and friends, degree of parental attention and care, education and other factors. An individual's social and family environment may affect whether he enters a life of crime.

In 2018, we set up a joint task force with the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) to study these issues. The National Committee on Prevention, Rehabilitation and Recidivism (NCPR) oversees national efforts to prevent offending and reoffending, and to enhance rehabilitation of offenders. It also aims to help at-risk children and young people stay away from crime.

Apart from the NCPR, there are other initiatives by the police, the Singapore Prison Service, the Central Narcotics Bureau and Yellow Ribbon Singapore. Social service agencies partner us as well, through the Community Action for the Rehabilitation of Ex-Offenders Network to tackle related issues.

When we look at socio-economic factors, we note that unemployment rates in Singapore have generally stayed low, and we have high home ownership rates.

Within the same economic profile, some offend while others do not. Our view is that purely economic factors may not be adequate to explain the reasons why a person may get into crime.

There can also be inter-generational factors, and the overall circumstances that a child finds himself in when a parent gets incarcerated. This is of deep concern to us, and is one of the NCPR's key focuses.

MSF and community partners have focused on rehabilitative programmes to support children with incarcerated parents.

Their efforts will help to some extent, but it will always be difficult to replace an intact and functional family structure for the child.

We do need to continue with our efforts to address the possible root causes leading to offending and reoffending.

Lin Qinghui

Senior Director, Policy Development Division

Ministry of Home Affairs