Forum: Obesity is a risk factor

The harm caused by smoking and second-hand smoke is scientifically proven.

Less talked about is obesity, another major health issue.

Obesity can result from eating too much junk food, which can be addictive in the same way as smoking. And children may pick up bad eating habits from their parents.

Forum contributor Lim Teck Koon noted that the World Health Organisation has said smoking is associated with increased severity of disease and death in hospitalised Covid-19 patients (Disclose whether those who died of Covid-19 were smokers, Dec 3).

Obesity is also a risk factor.

Mr Lim suggested that the Ministry of Health disclose the smoking history of patients who died from Covid-19-related complications.

I suggest that the ministry disclose whether the patient was a smoker as well as whether the patient was obese. Any such case would serve as a cautionary tale for obese people to eat healthily and exercise regularly.

Tan Swan Hwee