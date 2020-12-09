Forum: Obesity a risk factor for various chronic diseases

Mr Tan Swan Hwee's drawing of attention to obesity being a risk factor for Covid-19 is timely (Obesity is a risk factor for Covid-19, Dec 5).

However, many may not realise that obesity has long been a significant risk factor for various chronic diseases or non-communicable diseases (NCDs) as defined by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Close to 70 per cent of all deaths in the world are due to NCDs such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes and cancer, and NCDs account for many premature deaths and morbidities in young productive individuals. Hence, NCDs impose a heavy toll on not only an individual's health, but also the social and financial resources of families as well as the economy.

Less obvious to many people is that the harm inflicted by obesity is insidious and often starts during childhood in obese children. It is not uncommon for obese children to develop pre-diabetes and fatty liver, among other medical conditions. When obesity persists, pre-diabetes or fatty liver may soon lead to diabetes and inflammation of the liver when the individual reaches his teens.

Hence, it makes good sense to pay attention to obesity not so much for the outward appearance of the individual, but primarily for the damage to short-and long-term health.

The heavy health, social, financial and economic burdens of NCDs on the individual, the family and the country should not be ignored, especially in Singapore's rapidly ageing population.

Physical activity and a healthy diet play important roles in the prevention of obesity and subsequent occurrence of NCDs. In recognition of these lifestyle factors, the Singapore Government has improved infrastructure to promote and encourage healthy changes to citizens' lifestyles. The public also needs to be proactive and positively commit to lifestyle changes.

The dictum "prevention is better than cure" still holds true today. Let not the silver tsunami also be a tsunami of chronic diseases that breaks the camel's back on our resources.

Ho Ting Fei (Dr)