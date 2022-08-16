Study closely the way data is presented

Putting nutrition labels on sugary drinks such as bubble tea may seem like a step in the right direction (Nutrition labels: Great, but how to measure it, drink sellers ask, Aug 13).

However, the way nutritional data is presented on these labels needs to be carefully considered, too.

Instead of explicitly listing the word "sugar", food manufacturers have been known to list ingredients such as sucanat or fructose. An unsuspecting consumer may then assume the beverage does not contain sugar.

Besides this, the actual nutritional content of a product may not be fully reflected on the label. For example, a potato chip manufacturer may list the nutritional data for one serving when one bag could contain six to eight servings.

Such labelling practices may lead the consumer to believe he is consuming far less sugar and fewer calories than he actually is if he consumes the whole bag.

Ultimately, having healthy habits such as eating whole foods, exercising and getting adequate sleep will help improve one's health.

Focusing on food labels alone may not sufficiently give rise to the habits that actually lead to change.

Tan Kai Chin