Should food with high glycaemic index also require labels?

I am heartened by the Ministry of Health's move to require labels for drinks high in sugar.

It is a step in the right direction as studies show that Asians are at higher risk of Type 2 diabetes than other major groups.

However, there is a larger group of food with high glycaemic index (GI) - including highly processed grains with low fibre which do not always taste sweet, such as food containing white rice, potatoes, bleached wheat flour and yam.

Once such food is in the digestive tract, it can raise the blood sugar as significantly as sugar, and uncontrolled consumption can lead to Type 2 diabetes.

Does the ministry intend to label food and drinks with high GI in future due to their detrimental health-associated effects?

Evan Lau