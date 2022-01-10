Programme deserves a better name

I was disappointed to read that the new college formed by Yale-NUS College merging with the University Scholars Programme will simply be called NUS College (University announces newly named NUS College, appointment of inaugural dean, Jan 4)

I have no doubt that, as its new dean Professor Simon Chesterman said, the college will build on the two programmes and offer a "rich and rigorous residential programme that draws on the liberal arts tradition".

In its statement, the National University of Singapore (NUS) said NUS College will be a new undergraduate honours college offering a broad-based interdisciplinary education.

The name NUS College does not do justice to the merger or its programme. It is too generic, bland and does not spell out any unique feature of the college.

In fact, I was aghast to read that the name was selected after consultation with multiple stakeholders, including industry leaders and employers, board members, counsellors, parents, faculty, staff, students and alumni.

Surely so many minds could have come up with a more creative, unique or descriptive name than NUS College? This reminds me of how, after competitions and consultations, Marina Bay's new name was unveiled as Marina Bay and Changi Airport's now demolished budget terminal was named Budget Terminal.

Perhaps the university could consider naming the college after an illustrious alumnus or donor as in the case of NUS' Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, or after one of Singapore's founding fathers as in Nanyang Technological University's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

Edwin Pang