Step up international recruitment strategy

It will take years to build the Singaporean health workforce to meet current, let alone future, demand. It takes more than three years to train a nurse but we need nurses now if we are to get our system back on its feet.

Pandemic-related border closures stalled the migration of nurses to Singapore. And so far, we have not done nearly enough to bounce back from that.

Many countries have acted swiftly, giving them a competitive advantage.

For instance, Britain recently created a new visa class for health workers to tackle its shortage, allowing them to go to or stay in Britain to do an eligible job and to settle for five years.

European and North American countries have created dedicated immigration fast-tracks for healthcare workers and have expedited processes to recognise foreign qualifications.

Expedited decisions are made in weeks and applicants can ultimately become permanent residents - something that is very difficult in Singapore - giving them confidence and security.

If Singapore wants access to world-leading healthcare for its citizens, as well as better conditions for its health workers, it must live up to its welcoming reputation and drastically improve its international recruitment strategy.

Jerome Babate