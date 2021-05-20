Nurses deserve respect, support

I was warded at Changi General Hospital for a persistent high fever, and saw how dedicated the nurses and other healthcare workers were.

During my one-week stay, I saw how efficient and professional the nurses were when attending to the patients.

There were two elderly men in my ward who were not mobile and needed help to shower and go to the toilet.

Not once did I see the nurses show unhappiness or frustration - they were always gentle and patient with them.

Special thanks also to the many doctors who treated me, especially my gastroenterologist, Dr Law, who was decisive and clear in dealing with my case.

I'm recovering now, and thank the nurses and workers in Ward 25 for taking such good care of me and tending to my needs. I will always be grateful to them.

Nurses deserve our respect and support. I hope they are not discouraged and do not face any discrimination during this latest wave of Covid-19 cases.

Daniel Chia