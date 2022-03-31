Father received excellent care

I am grateful for the professional and excellent care given to my father, Mr Yew T.M., a patient of the National University Hospital Virtual Covid-19 Ward for the past two weeks.

The virtual ward gave us much relief, especially because my 89-year-old father lives alone with a helper. Knowing he was in good hands was a huge load off our minds.

The staff members were extremely dedicated and checked in with him at least three times a day. Inquiries made to their WhatsApp hotline were promptly and professionally answered.

On two occasions, nurses went to my father's house to check on him and to draw blood for tests.

The necessary medications were also prescribed and delivered to his home.

The ward provided wonderful care without the need for my father to be physically admitted to and isolated in hospital.

It also provided the reassurance that, should his condition deteriorate, admission to the hospital would be direct and seamless.

This is a fantastic initiative and it is obvious that much thought and planning went into the introduction of such an indispensable service.

I thank the entire team, including Dr Jason Phua, Dr Stephanie Ko, Dr Mong, Dr Teng and Dr Mohan, for their tireless work to deliver excellent care.

Yew Woon Si