My brother was admitted to Ward 51 in National University Hospital on Sept 20.

As all hospitals had suspended visits from Sept 24, a call from a Dr Tan on Sept 24 was most reassuring.

Dr Tan updated me thoroughly on my brother's condition, and also patiently answered my questions.

During the pandemic, when hospitals are under strain and healthcare workers overworked, it is heartwarming to see NUH continuing to impress us with its service to the public.

Tan Lye Huat