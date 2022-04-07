Doctor was quick to diagnose and treat condition

In January, I took my sister to the National University Hospital (NUH) accident and emergency (A&E) department to find out why she was in pain and could barely walk. Three earlier visits to polyclinics and a general practitioner had not given us any answers.

At the A&E, Dr Srinesh Balakrishnan examined my sister and said he suspected a hip fracture, despite us saying she had not fallen. The X-ray that the doctor ordered showed a bad hip fracture.

Dr Srinesh explained the seriousness of the condition and planned her recovery.

During the nine days at NUH after the operation, we saw what gems the doctors and nursing staff were.

Recently, I had to take my mother to NUH's A&E. Dr Srinesh attended to my mother with the same level of professionalism and dedication that we experienced earlier.

Keep up the good work, NUH.

Lee Hock Lai