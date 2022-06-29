Give it serious consideration in Singapore

As the Government pushes for greater adoption of electric vehicles and seeks to diversify our energy sources, serious consideration needs to be given to the use of nuclear power.

The issues of safety and potential backlash from Singapore's neighbours must be balanced with the advantages that nuclear power provides.

The emissions produced by nuclear power have been shown to be far lower than those of fossil fuels and, contrary to popular belief, also much safer.

According to Our World in Data, taking into consideration the death rate from accidents and air pollution, oil and natural gas are estimated to cause 18.4 and 2.8 deaths respectively per terawatt-hour of energy production. In contrast, nuclear power's death rate is 0.07, even with the disasters in Chernobyl and Fukushima included.

Nuclear reactors tend to be expensive, take a long time to construct and are somewhat inflexible in their operations, making it hard for them to react to changing market conditions.

A government that adopts nuclear power will need to be one that takes a long-term view, since the payoffs of nuclear power will only be seen with time. There needs to be political stability to ensure that the construction of nuclear plants will be completed. And there has to be a willingness to pay a political price for what the country needs, since there will be segments of the population that decry the costs of building a reactor and still believe it is much less safe than the alternatives.

Nuclear power will lessen our reliance on oil and natural gas. As recent events have shown, this is an issue of sovereignty and security, for which Singapore has always been prepared to pay the price.