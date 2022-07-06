S'pore's needs do not justify risks

I refer to the Forum letter, "Give nuclear power serious consideration in Singapore" (June 29).

Infrastructure could deteriorate within a few decades. We need to consider the economic and environmental costs should a reactor's safety be compromised due to wear and tear.

And do we want to live alongside the nuclear waste produced even if we are assured that it is safely contained?

Singapore's energy demand is small and manageable. We have the advantage of being able to roll out initiatives quickly due to our land size and political stability.

We should invest in the development of new technology to achieve clean and safe energy.

Ng Yee Cheng