Being a co-op is what made it special

I have been an NTUC Income policyholder for many years (NTUC Income co-op to corporatise amid stiffer competition, Jan 7).

For the longest time, Income's key selling point was that it is a cooperative. Its mission went beyond maximising value to include key social objectives.

As a non-profit cooperative, it was able to distribute a higher proportion of surpluses back to policyholders.

With corporatisation, will shareholders gain at the expense of policyholders?

One benefit of corporatisation is raising new capital to fund overseas expansion.

Why is overseas expansion necessary when Income's social mission is in Singapore?

Income is special because it is a cooperative. Please remain so.

Leong Ming Soon