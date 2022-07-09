Converting $100 to cash may go against spirit of scheme

As part of the NS55 Recognition Package celebrating 55 years of national service, past and present operationally ready national servicemen and full-time national servicemen have each received $100 worth of digital credits.

Videos showing methods through which the credits can be turned into cash have been widely shared. Are these methods illegal or just discouraged? I hope the Ministry of Defence can be clear on this.

While some may say that it is the serviceman's choice to spend his credits in whatever way he wants, converting the $100 to cash could mean it can be spent in undesirable ways such as on illegal gambling.

Too Kah Sam