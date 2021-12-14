NParks intensifying greenery to restore nature into the urban landscape

We thank Mr Ang Ah Lay for his letter, "Replacing roadside grass with flowering plants not a wise move" (Dec 8).

As part of the City in Nature vision, the National Parks Board (NParks) is intensifying greenery in parks, road verges and park connectors to restore nature into the urban landscape.

Conscious of sustainability, we apply sustainable landscaping, beginning with design so that maintenance is also productive.

Streetscape planting is designed to be naturalistic, using native species to rewild and to create nature ways that provide habitats and connectivity for fauna like garden birds and butterflies.

Overall, landscapes including those in parks are less manicured so that maintenance is easier, and the reliance on manpower for operations like grass cutting is reduced.

Naturalistic landscapes also have a contemplative effect and are therapeutic for people.

NParks has successfully implemented nature ways and rewilding over the years, with the existing Kheam Hock nature way dating back to 2013. The recent enhancement work in Adam Road completes the linkage to the Kheam Hock nature way.

To further support islandwide ecological connectivity, we have also identified rewilding sites which are situated away from residential areas and closer to nature and rustic areas such as the Southern Ridges and Rail Corridor, to be enhanced with native trees and plants that support our local biodiversity with minimal maintenance.

Our nature ways and rewilding corridors are carefully implemented in such a manner that plants do not overgrow onto footpaths and roads or road signs.

Also, nature ways help to mitigate the urban heat island effect, make Singapore's streets cooler and more comfortable for pedestrians, while enhancing resilience against the effects of urbanisation.

We will continue to restore nature into the built environment, and bring greenery closer to Singaporeans' everyday lives as Singapore transforms into a City in Nature.

Oh Cheow Sheng

Group Director, Streetscape

National Parks Board