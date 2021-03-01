NParks conducts regular enforcement at East Coast Park

We thank Mr Kevin Sng for his letter (Reckless cyclists raise risk of accidents at East Coast Park, Feb 24).

East Coast Park receives more than 7.5 million visits a year, and is much loved for its marine vistas and its wide variety of recreational activities.

While most park users are considerate, we have observed that there are some cyclists who tend to ride recklessly.

We would like to remind all cyclists to ride safely and refrain from riding recklessly, including weaving in and out among other park users and speeding.

The National Parks Board urges all park users to adhere to safety guidelines and advisories on signs displayed in the park. We conduct regular enforcement against errant cyclists at East Coast Park, and will continue to do so.

For a space more conducive to honing their cycling skills, beginners may visit Cyclist Park at Area D. Situated away from the traffic of the main cycling paths, Cyclist Park has a large expanse of flat areas and a Learner Circuit with gentle slopes to help improve balance and stamina.

Our parks, gardens and nature areas are for all to enjoy. We encourage all visitors to be considerate of others when enjoying the park's facilities.

Chia Seng Jiang

Group Director, Parks

National Parks Board