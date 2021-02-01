Driving on the expressway in Singapore is a frustrating daily affair.

Too many drivers are driving at slow speeds on different lanes, and most often on the right lane, which is meant for overtaking.

It seems obvious that there is a serious lack of self-awareness about their poor driving habits.

I also remember that all heavy vehicles used to drive along the leftmost lane, but this seems to have changed now, perhaps because there are more foreign drivers on the roads. Perhaps these foreign drivers require further instruction before going on the road?

It is easy to point fingers at those who flash their lights at road hogs, and label them as impatient bullies, without realising that not giving way can be a form of bullying too.

Some drivers feel they are entitled to drive on any lane as long as they keep within the speed limit.

Often, you see some drivers intentionally leaving a big gap in front of them, as though doing so would keep them safe from accidents.

I support the increase of speed limits to differentiate the expressways from ordinary roads ( Consider higher speed limit on expressways, Jan 25; Raising limit will improve traffic flow, Jan 28).

Those who have no urgency to reach their destination should avoid the expressway and be mindful of the congestion and distress they may cause.

Lim Cheng Kooi