Not fair to treat car buyers differently

Over the years of hunting for and buying a new car, I have noticed that car dealers indirectly force customers to take loan packages through incentivisation.

New-car dealers would often package a deal in which a customer who takes a loan will be entitled to a certain number of years of free warranty and car servicing, as well as free solar film, car mats, in-car cameras and other benefits.

In the used-car market, some dealers would ask for a higher price than advertised or not even bother to entertain customers who are not taking loans.

Understandably, loan commissions are significant to dealers, but consumers should not be treated differently for not taking a loan. Some people prefer not to carry the burden of monthly instalments, while others are not eligible for a loan.

After all, these people are buying the exact same vehicle model with the same specifications from the same dealership. So why should the packages differ, and shouldn't consumers be treated the same?

I feel that the authorities should review this practice of incentivising customers to take loans.

Kevin Wong