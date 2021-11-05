Education

Not enough financial support for Singaporeans in private unis

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Singapore is not providing enough financial support for students in private universities.

With the lack of subsidies, private university students have to pay tuition fees which can be around three times that of students admitted to the autonomous institutions.

The autonomous universities have strict admission rates, which lead some to turn to private universities.

Education directly benefits the individual and provides benefits to society as a whole through the provision of more informed and productive citizens. Educated citizens tend to be more enterprising and bring greater economic value to their community.

The Government should provide more financial support in the form of grants and subsidies for Singaporeans in private universities.

The pandemic is the perfect moment to educate more young people so that, in a few years' time, Singapore would be in a strong position to take advantage of the global economic recovery.

Annabelle Yeo

