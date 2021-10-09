Not clear what towns' abbreviations refer to

The Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) has a public register that shows information on transactions done by property agents.

Previously, if an agent made a transaction in an HDB town, for example Kallang/Whampoa, this would be reflected in the public register as Kallang/Whampoa.

Recently, there seems to have been a shift in the way transactions are recorded, and the town is instead given an abbreviation like KL.

There are abbreviations such as PRC, TAP, TP, BD and WL. This creates ambiguity as not everyone knows the town names behind the abbreviations. I, for one, am trying to figure out which town PRC is.

This could also affect the search results as the user is unable to find the towns by typing in the town names.

The naming is also inconsistent as some towns are named fully and some are given abbreviations.

I hope CEA addresses this as these abbreviations are ambiguous and there is also inconsistency in how the information is recorded.

Brandon Zheng