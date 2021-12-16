Not all households will make use of them

I refer to the article, "$100 in vouchers for each household to use at hawker centres, heartland shops" (Dec 14).

While this is a good effort from the Government to help defray some daily expenses such as food and essential household items and services, I am sure some of these e-vouchers will not be redeemed due to lack of awareness, technology illiteracy or forgetfulness.

On top of that, Silver Generation Office ambassadors will conduct house visits to explain the voucher scheme to seniors, incurring further manpower cost.

Wouldn't giving a $100 utility bill rebate to each of the 1.3 million households achieve the same economic savings for the households while saving the nation manpower?

There can perhaps be other forms of support for heartland shops and hawkers.

Lim Wah Fong