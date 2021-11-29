Not able to donate medication after wife's death

The article "Should donors of unsold food be exempted from liability?" (Nov 25) reminded me of a situation I faced in October 2019 when my wife died suddenly of end-stage brain cancer.

I was left with unused and unexpired cancer drugs worth thousands of dollars which I could not give away freely to other patients (whether needy or not), as no doctor or hospital would accept the drugs given the protocols underlying the dispensing of medication.

Over the past two years, I tried to sound out various hospitals, medical professionals and non-profit organisations as to how to prevent the wastage of those drugs, but to no avail.

It has been more than two years now and the expiry dates of the drugs have passed.

How can Singapore develop as a caring society when, for costly medication, there seem to be no procedures or protocols in place for us to prevent wastage and at the same time do good?

Harry Tong