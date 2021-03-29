Not a trend that we need to be concerned about

Forum writer Mok Yew Kee asks good questions, but his concluding question seems odd (Questions that food delivery riders need to ask themselves, March 24).

Should Singapore, meaning the Government or the people, be concerned about the trend of more people becoming food delivery riders when local manpower is a scarce resource, the writer asked.

It is an odd question because it appears to ignore two facts: the current unemployment situation due to the pandemic, and the need to earn money in whatever ways one can without breaking the law.

The questions directed at the food delivery riders are relevant if we think these self-employed, hard-working individuals are not thinking properly about their future.

But the question about this being a trend that Singaporeans should be concerned about is misplaced, and appears to reflect the tendency to ask the Government for intervention and to set direction for employment.

If there's anything we can learn from the Covid-19 pandemic, it is that Singaporeans, especially these food delivery riders, are quite resilient and enterprising.

Well-meaning people should be encouraged by them instead of being unduly concerned.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)