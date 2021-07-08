Nomination for award a testament to its orchestral virtuosity

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) deserves a standing ovation for being nominated for the prestigious Gramophone Orchestra of the Year award (SSO nominated for Gramophone's Orchestra of the Year award, July 2).

The honour is a testament to the SSO's orchestral virtuosity and international reputation.

This is a great milestone for Singapore's flagship orchestra. It has been enrapturing and enriching the lives of music lovers with its superb musicianship since 1979.

Applause must also go to founding conductor Choo Hoey and his successor Lan Shui, who took over the baton in 1997, for their leadership in developing and keeping the orchestra in full song.

Maestro Hans Graf, the chief conductor who took over last year, will no doubt continue to keep the tempo up.

As a classical music lover, I enjoyed every moment of the many SSO concerts I attended, including the inaugural performance in 1979 and the commemorative programme in 1996 in honour of maestro Choo Hoey when he took his final bow.

It is inspiring and enchanting listening live to the works of the great composers.

The late Dr Goh Keng Swee would have been proud that his brainchild has won world fame.

The SSO certainly would have my vote for the Gramophone Classical Music Awards, the Oscars of the classical music world.

Anthony Oei