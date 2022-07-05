Nurture kampung spirit by being friendly to those living next to you

I empathise with the families who suffer because of their unfriendly neighbours (Dealing with noisy neighbours from hell, July 3).

As a young child, I witnessed my mother having to deal with a nasty neighbour who constantly swept the dirt from her doorway towards ours. I never understood why this neighbour couldn't just sweep the dirt into a dust pan and dispose of it properly.

That nightmarish memory is imprinted in my mind. To this day, I believe that having a friendly neighbour living next to you is more important than having relatives or friends who live far away.

The very first thing I did when I moved into a new neighbourhood was to visit my immediate neighbours with a basket of goodies.

I greeted them, introduced myself and apologised for the inconvenience caused by my renovation works.

Always be helpful and friendly to your neighbours and nurture a kampung spirit in the community; your neighbours' help may come in handy one day.

Recently, my neighbours helped me without hesitation when some tiles fell from my home's external walls. They came and offered to cover the wall with a netting to prevent the falling tiles from hurting anyone.

A friendly environment among neighbours doesn't come naturally these days. It needs to be cultivated through daily interactions and a friendly smile that build a strong bond with one's neighbours.

Keith Wong