Advisory panel seeks public views for recommendations report

I refer to the recent letters and Straits Times commentary on neighbourhood noise (Dealing with noisy neighbours from hell, July 3).

Since the Community Advisory Panel (CAP) on Neighbourhood Noise was convened, many people have come forward to share their experiences with neighbourhood noise. In many cases, noise disputes were resolved amicably when people approached their neighbours to discuss the issue.

Some others, however, may not have been as fortunate. We empathise with the various situations that residents face in dealing with neighbours whose activities generate noise so disruptive that they are unable to work or rest properly in their own homes.

Unfortunately, noise is subjective. People have different tolerance levels for noise and varying definitions of what constitutes unacceptable noise. It is thus challenging for government agencies to respond with enforcement.

We have observed from our public engagements that noise thresholds tend to be highly contextualised depending on specific factors - for example, frequency, duration, state of mind, or the relationship between the parties involved.

The CAP was therefore convened to help define unacceptable noisy behaviours and recommend community norms. This is the first step in establishing common reference points to guide residents' behaviour, and to empower residents in resolving their disputes among themselves.

In the event that the issues cannot be resolved among residents, the relevant agencies can use these norms as a reference for downstream interventions, such as mediation at the Community Mediation Centre, or in assessing claims with the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunal.

The panel is also considering what more can be done, and will be making further recommendations in our report.

To propose a set of community norms that is truly representative of societal consensus, it is vital for us to consult widely. We need to understand the needs of the various segments of our society, how residents define unacceptable noise, and the actions they are willing to adopt in addressing noise concerns on the ground.

We hope that the public can support the work of the panel.

I encourage those who have not contributed their views to do so by responding to the online survey (go.gov.sg/ neighbourhoodnoisesurvey) or signing up for our focus group discussions (go.gov.sg/ neighbourhoodnoisefgd).

Together, we can build a kinder and more tolerant and considerate Singapore.

William Wan (Dr)

Chairperson of Community Advisory Panel on Neighbourhood Noise