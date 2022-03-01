A good pair of earplugs can help

Living next to a busy road, there is always noise from traffic. Even late at night, some of my neighbours use self-service car wash machines at the carpark and create quite a din.

Thus, I invested in a good pair of earplugs, and my sleep quality has improved greatly.

Unless you can afford landed property, you will have to live with disturbances caused by your immediate neighbours.

While I empathise with Ms Ng Poh Leng's plight (Set up demerit system for recalcitrant noisy neighbours, Feb 21), a demerit system for noisy neighbours is not likely to happen as there are too many grey areas.

For one thing, if a child is causing the noise, do we penalise the parents or the child, who would then have trouble getting a flat later in life? And how can we identify which person is making the noise?

Grace Tan Mui Gek