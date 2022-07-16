Noisy neighbours• Let's first have a clear definition of what is disruptive noise

Noise is a subjective matter (Noisy neighbours: Advisory panel seeks public views for recommendations report, July 14).

What can be deemed disruptive noise? Is this when the noise level affects someone's rest or sleep during the day or night?

There will always be selfish, inconsiderate people in this world who ignore the needs of others, whether in common estates or private homes.

As long as there is no clear law or regulation as to what is acceptable noise, such people will continue with activities that create disruptive noise, which eventually affects and disturbs their neighbours.

The regulations must define clearly what is disruptive noise, and anyone who intentionally creates disruptive noise and disturbs the neighbours should be punished under the law.

Until then, there is no point in having a reference guide or mediation, or for the town council, Community Disputes Resolution Tribunal or Community Advisory Panel to spend time and resources trying to address the issue.

Said Sastro