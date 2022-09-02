Use of whistle at construction sites should be managed

Singapore is a very noisy city, but much of the noise pollution can be controlled.

The blowing of whistles at construction sites and roadwork sites is a case in point.

Whistles are blown at construction sites to stop traffic along busy roads, to signal heavy vehicles to enter the site and to guide reversing vehicles onto the main road.

Light batons and lollipop stop signs should be deployed instead.

The sound from a whistle travels and can affect many residents, office workers and pedestrians in the vicinity.

If whistles cannot be dispensed with, then use those whose sound cannot travel as far.

Site managers should change the protocol for reversing vehicles - they should blow the whistle only when there's danger and the vehicle needs to stop.

The current practice is to blow the whistle many times to let the driver know it is safe to continue reversing.

Whistles are also used to warn workers away from the danger zone. White tape should be used to demarcate the danger area, similar to what is done when commercial buildings are being washed.

Before the pandemic, whistles were used to guide traffic outside Scotts Square, Lucky Plaza and other crowded junctions. The whistle blowers are gone, but the pedestrian flow and vehicle movement into the carparks are still seamless.

Whistles are now used for traffic control at roadwork sites in the city area. Why is that necessary when traffic policemen and school traffic wardens can direct traffic safely without needing to blow a whistle?

Perhaps the use of whistles outside of professional sports should be banned.

Allen Chang