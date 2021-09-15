oBike

No wrongdoing, but no sight of deposit money lost by users

  • Published
    1 hour ago

I'm appalled by the outcome of the investigation into oBike's operations here (Police probe finds no evidence of wrongdoing by oBike, Sept 7).

As a victim, I still cannot believe how a company can simply forfeit monies collected that were meant to be deposits for using bicycles.

We completed a spreadsheet requesting personal details, and submitted old credit card statements as proof of payment (I'm baffled as to why we needed to do so), but there is still no sight of our monies being refunded. While guidelines and best practices for bike-sharing operations have been improved - bike-sharing firms now have to pay a performance bond to the Land Transport Authority - the grievances of victims of oBike's exit are still left unaddressed.

Chong Kah Weng

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 15, 2021, with the headline 'No wrongdoing, but no sight of deposit money lost by users'.
