No success with job search after 2 years

I refer to the letter from the press secretary to the Minister for Manpower, "Government listens to Singaporeans' concerns on jobs and livelihoods" (Sept 25).

It was mentioned that through the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package, more than 128,000 local job seekers have been placed into jobs and skills opportunities.

For relevance, the conversion factor - to show how many job applicants were successful in getting jobs - should also be indicated.

The letter said job seekers can approach Workforce Singapore to get suitable placements. Unfortunately, my own experience with the Workforce Singapore website leaves much to be desired.

I am a maritime professional with more than 35 years of service, and I was made redundant in September 2019.

Since then, I have made at least 125 job applications using the Workforce Singapore website and have not received a single invitation for an interview.

Last month, I appealed to Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng for help. He replied very promptly and forwarded my request to Careers Connect, Workforce Singapore.

I was contacted by both an officer and a career coach but after a few calls and e-mail exchanges, there has been no follow-up.

I have made no progress in my quest to get employment for about two years despite using the Workforce Singapore portal, as well as trying to communicate with its staff.

Based on the comments and feedback on various social media forums, I think I am not the only one in this situation.

I hope that the Workforce Singapore recruitment process will be reviewed and reinforced with more dedicated follow-up to ensure that all eligible citizens find gainful employment.

Rajkrish Kumaran