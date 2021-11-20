'No sitting' sign will be put up

We thank Mr Sng Ban Seng for his feedback about sitting at the National Library Building plaza (Public spaces: Put up sign if sitting is not allowed, Nov 16).

The steps at the National Library Building plaza are cordoned off with retractable barricades and signage put up to indicate the area is closed as part of Covid-19 safe management measures.

The barricades were temporarily removed to make way for a recent event but have since been placed back. We thank Mr Sng for his suggestion and will put up a sign advising people not to sit on the steps.

Dominic Teo

Director, Properties and Facilities Management

National Library Board