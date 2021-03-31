No, shared walkways are already crowded enough

I refer to Forum writer Darren Nathaniel Cheong Jun Kang's suggestion to allow e-bikers to ride on footpaths (Roads may be too dangerous for delivery riders on e-bikes, March 29), as he thinks the roads are too dangerous for them.

I empathise with delivery riders who work hard to fulfil their clients' orders quickly, and, more often than not, need to rush from one destination to another.

However, allowing them to use footpaths may add to the congestion on these walkways used by bicycles and pedestrians.

The writer suggested that an e-bike would be no different from an ordinary bicycle if the electric power is switched off and the rider relies solely on pedal power.

However, some errant riders may be tempted to flout such a rule, as riding for a long stretch without motor power can be tiring because an e-bike is much heavier than an ordinary bicycle.

Also, delivery riders are only one group of e-bike users.

Let us not forget the incidents of people getting injured before personal mobility devices were kept away from footpaths, and spare a thought for older and younger pedestrians.

Sam Cheong