No room for racism here

When I first came to Singapore, I thought this was a society where people from different races were united and lived together in harmony.

I thought the people had learnt their lessons after the 1964 race riots.

But I was shocked to read last week that a 30-year-old man allegedly used a racial slur and attacked an Indian Singaporean.

Society should not tolerate the behaviour of people who intend to harm others just because they are of a different race.

People are Singapore's only resource, and if racism festers in our community, bigger problems would be created, and it could take decades to resolve them.

I know the police are doing what they can to catch anyone uttering words with the intent to wound the racial feelings of others.

Nonetheless, we also have a part to play, and if we all learn to show care and respect to others no matter what race or religion they belong to, then harmony can still thrive in our community.

Ryan Mondal, 13

Secondary 2 student

