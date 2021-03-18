'No right turn' sign ignored

I drive along Thomson Road towards Moulmein Road every morning to take my son to school.

There is a brightly lit "no right turn" sign for traffic turning to Chancery Lane from Thomson Road. This sign is lit from 7am to 9.30am.

Is this restriction for safety reasons or to reduce congestion?

Despite the illuminated sign, I still see two or three cars waiting to make the right turn to Chancery Lane.

What is the point of having this sign if there is no enforcement?

I hope the Land Transport Authority does something about this lack of enforcement.

Edmund Lee