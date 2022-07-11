Letter of the day

No reason for solar energy to also cost more now

Over the past year, the electricity tariff has been raised a few times, understandably due to current global uncertainties and Singapore's reliance on natural gas.

Within the same period, companies that generate electricity using solar energy for the open electricity market also raised their prices in tandem with the rise in prices of energy from traditional non-renewable sources. For example, a typical solar energy package currently costs at least 10 per cent more than electricity generated by burning natural gas.

I find this odd as solar panels are fixed infrastructure. Many panels were installed before the pandemic and this period of global inflationary pressures.

Solar energy should not be influenced by the rise in oil prices. So how can the increase in the price of electricity from renewable sources be justified?

By keeping the cost of green energy higher than that of non-renewable sources, we are missing an opportunity to get people to switch to renewable sources and make our nation less reliant on natural gas in the future.

If this persists, renewable sources of energy will never be attractive enough to mass market consumers.

Tan Kian Boon

 

July 11, 2022

