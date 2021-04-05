No issue with likely change in nurses' uniform

I am in agreement with the idea of allowing Muslim nurses to wear the tudung as part of their uniform (Muslim leaders told of likely change on nurses and tudung last Aug: Minister, March 24).

The tudung allows me to see the full face of the Muslim nurse treating me and I am comfortable with that, but I would certainly not be as comfortable were a nurse to wear the more concealing niqab or burqa.

Credit must go to our Muslim leaders and the Government for the closed-door talks that have been going on all this time, as it is a sensitive issue in our multi-religious nation.

Chia Hearn Kok