Singapore is likely to see a "significant wave" of Covid-19 cases driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant, and will roll out measures to protect the healthcare system and minimise disruptions to normal activities. The national booster programme will also be expanded to children aged 12 to 17.

Malaysia reported its highest tally of Covid-19 cases - 4,046 - in over a month yesterday, a day after the country eased quarantine protocols for international arrivals. It was the first time the daily tally breached 4,000 cases since Dec 18. Officials expect a surge of infections fuelled by the Omicron variant. A12

Help from abroad started arriving yesterday in Tonga after it was devastated by a volcanic eruption and tsunami.

But in a reflection of the complexity of the contactless mission to the South Pacific archipelago, which is coronavirus-free, an Australian aid flight was forced to return to base because of a positive Covid-19 case on board.

KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) has unveiled Singapore's first set of 24-hour activity guidelines for early childhood, which covers physical activity, sedentary behaviour, sleep, diet and eating habits. It says screen time should be kept to a minimum, and babies should not be restrained for more than an hour at a time.

Nightlife entertainment outlets such as KTV lounges have been banned and security enhanced amid the pandemic, but some illegal operators have also stepped up their game to avoid getting caught. The Singapore Nightlife Business Association is concerned that this will delay the relaxation of rules for bars and pubs.

Retailers, malls, nurseries and neighbourhood shops are bursting with bold colours, luxe textures and decor accents to celebrate the Year of the Water Tiger, including collectible toys, whimsical cakes and bespoke terrariums designed by Mr Chia Ming Kuang's (above) InOut Atelier.